Kumasi Bounces Back

BUSINESS activities as well as the hustling and bustling in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, returned to normalcy yesterday after a sedentary situation on Thursday when the late Asante queen mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, was to be conveyed from the Bantama Mausoleum to the Royal Mausoleum at Breman for burial.

This compelled schools, banks and other businesses in the metropolis to close, while vehicles in the city as well as food vendors were barred from operating.

However, the Garden City yesterday saw the usual convoy of vehicles operating to and fro alongside brisk commercial activities by traders and schools and banks had also reopened.

The banks announced suspension of operation on Wednesday, sending text messages to their customers in compliance with the order issued from the Manhyia Palace.

Some traders who do their businesses from temporary shelters disclosed that business activities had started to increase gradually yesterday.

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II died at age 111 late last year after reigning for 39 years, having succeeded Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II.

She was the 13th queen mother of the Golden Stood, which is being occupied by her son, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Preparations are underway to find a suitable replacement to the late queen mother, who is expected to organise the final funeral rites of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Meanwhile, the name of Nana Agyakoma Dufie, queen mother of Asante Mampong, has appeared on the social media as the most likely candidate for the Asantehemaa position – which should be occupied by a royal of the Oyoko clan.

From Ernest Kofi Adu & I F Joe Awuah, Kumasi