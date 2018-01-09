Kumasi: 32-Yr Old Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death By ‘Jealous Lover’

A 32-year old man, David Gyimah, has been stabbed to death at Tafo-Pankrono, a suburb of Kumasi.

The deceased was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital.

Police at Tafo-Pankrono have arrested an ex-boyfriend of the deceased’s girlfriend, Sulemana Gibril to assist in investigations.

Suspect, Gibril is said to have gone to the house of his former girlfriend, Mercy Osei on Monday night, to collect his T.V set, and threatened her to be wary of her relationship with the deceased.

The suspect later returned to Ms. Osei’s house to pick up his son, who was living with her together with her new boyfriend.

The Tafo-Pankrono Police who are yet to establish factually that the suspect committed the crime said following his arrest at Atafua near Asuofia, his wife confessed to the police that the suspect came home in that morning on that fateful day and removed his clothes, socks and sneakers and ordered her to wash them which she did.

She, however, denied seeing any blood stains on the clothes.

The suspect also denied the offence, and mentioned one Yaw Sarpong, alias “50 Cent”, and the wife as those who should be arrested and questioned over the murder of the deceased.

The couple is yet to be arrested. Police say they have begun investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Tafo Government Hospital awaiting autopsy.

