KUMACA Mysterious Deaths: Meningitis Is Cause Of Death

Health authorities in the Ashanti Region have found pneumococcal meningitis is responsible for the death of four students of Kumasi Academy.

The spate of death within two weeks has caused public anxiety as parents and students demanded answers.

At a media briefing in Kumasi, Wednesday, Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah indicated autopsy reports from different facilities on three of the four deceased point to meningitis.

The hospital are St Patrick at Offinso Maase, St. Michael ’s at Pramso and KNUST School of Medical Sciences.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the covering of the brain and spinal cord.

It is mostly caused by virus, fungi and bacterium.

Outbreaks due to meningococcal meningitis remain a major public health challenge, particularly, the Northern regions.

Symptoms include neck pain and stiffness, convulsion, confusion and vomiting.

Health authorities say because meningitis is endemic in Ghana, report of one case constitutes no outbreak, though enhanced surveillance is required to prevent spread.

Meanwhile, the Health Directorate says it has already handled 26 suspected cases.

They attribute the Kumasi Academy cases to harsh weather conditions.

Mr. Osei- Mensah says as part of the steps to curb future spread each school is now designated to a particular hospital.

School authorities seek to decongest the dormitories by moving some of the students a new block under construction.

