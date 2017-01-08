Kufuor Urges Ghanaians To Take President’s Words Seriously

Ex-President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has entreated Ghanaians to treat seriously the words of the new President as delivered at Saturday’s inauguration ceremony.

He stressed the speech of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo represents a rallying point for Ghanaians to join the nation building by contributing their quota towards its development.

Speaking to JOY NEWS after the inauguration of the new President, the former Ghanaian leader said “the event of greatest impact is the address of the President.”

He said the President’s address was “well crafted, [and] so unifying of our country.”

Newly sworn President Akufo-Addo has urged a new set of attitudes from Ghanaians as he readies to “create wealth” and place the nation at its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He asked the people of the country to be “citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation.”

“Fellow citizens, you must be at the centre of the change. The change we have voted for will have to start with each of us as individuals,” President Akufo-Addo advocated.

He charged Ghanaians to “start with little changes in our own individual attitudes and practices. The change can and should start now and with us as individuals.”

Former President Kufuor whose mantra during his tenure as the nation’s leader between 2000 to 2008 was “Positive change,” said Ghanaians have to respond to the clarion call of the new President.

He cautioned the citizens against fence-sitting, saying Ghana can experience success and advancement only when the people play their part of the role in governance.

-Myjoyonline