Kufuor Noted For Good Decisions – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo and Fomer President John Agyekum Kufuor

President Akufo-Addo has praised his predecessor John Agyekum Kufuor describing him as a man noted for taking good decisions.

In his view, the appointment of former Chief Justice Georgina Wood is one of the prudent decisions the former president took.

“President Kufuor was a man noted for taking good decisions. For the eights years that he spent as President, there are many good decisions that he made about appointments and policies and I think his judgment in elevating Georgina Theodora Wood to be the 12th Chief Justice of our Republic has been fully justified and vindicated,” the president told members of the Ghana Bar Association at an event to honour the retired Chief Justice in Accra Monday.

He urged the lawyers to emulate the standards set by Mrs Theodora Wood.

“It is good that we have gathered here once again to commend the former Chief Justice and to say that for those of you who are now coming if you behave well and conduct yourself well, you may get some of this honours for your work. That must be the inspiration for all of us that if you conduct yourself well and brighten your corner, leave according to principle and ensure excellence and determination in everything you are doing, you peers will recognize and commend you” the President stated.

The Award

The Ghana Bar Association has instituted a new award which it has named ” The Legal Profession lifetime Achievement award”. The first Recipient of the award is her ladyship Justice Rtd Georgina Wood. Her award was presented to her at the maiden award ceremony making the former Chief Justice the first recipient of the award.

Justice Retired G. Wood

The awardee, Justice Rtd. Georgina Wood expressed her gratitude to the Ghana Bar Association for the award and for their support throughout the 10 years she served as Chief Justice.

-Starrfmonline