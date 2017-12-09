Kufuor Marks 79th B’day With SOS Kids

JA Kufuor addressing the Asiakwa SOS Village kids yesterday

EX-PRESIDENT JOHN Agyekum Kufuor marked his 79th birthday yesterday, December 8, in a charitable fashion, as he donated learning materials through his John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, to children in the SOS Village at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Kufuor, in the company of his wife, Theresa Kufuor, and officials of the JAK Foundation, received 20 children from the Village at his residence at the Airport Residential Area, Accra, where the presentation of the items was made.

Aside the donation, the former president treated the kids – who were accompanied by their teachers – to sumptuous meals and melodious songs rendered by the Winneba Youth Choir.

“It’s your grandfather’s birthday,” he told the children in an emotional tone while presenting the bags and the books which have his picture on them, to the kids.

As a grandfather wishing his grandchildren to grow up to become great citizens, Mr. Kufuor urged the kids to take education seriously, fear God and respect their fellow humans.

“You should be your brother’s keeper. What you do not like to be done to you, don’t do it to your brother,” he admonished them.

He stressed the need for them to embrace the ideals of fellow feeling and live in harmony with one another.

Director of the SOS Village, Emmanuel Effirim, thanked the former president for his kind gesture and wished him long life and good health.

BY Melvin Tarlue