Kufuor Jabs NDC Over Borrowing

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has launched a scathing attack on the erstwhile Mahama administration for misusing borrowed funds.

According to him, ideally countries borrow monies to embark on developmental projects so as to rapidly transform the country to improve the lives of the citizens.

Mr. Kufuor pointed out that the NDC administration did not apply the borrowed monies properly so the populace did not benefit from the huge borrowing, adding that they (NDC) left behind colossal debts.

“We borrow and use the borrowed funds to inject into projects which can lead to massive transformation of the country, but sadly Ghanaians did not experience that when the NDC were in political power,” he told Silver FM.

The Mahama-led NDC administration left over GHC123billion debt stock.

Defends NPP

The former president flatly debunked NDC’s recent argument that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has no moral right to borrow after the party chastised the NDC for massively borrowing.

Setting the records straight, Mr Kufuor noted that the NPP condemned the NDC for misusing borrowed funds.

“They (NPP) did not state that borrowing is bad as the NDC is trying to portray now. The NPP at no point in time condemned borrowing, they (NPP) only descended on the NDC administration for borrowing recklessly which did not result in any transformation in the lives of the citizenry,” the ex-Ghana leader declared.

“It is not right for monies borrowed in the name of the country to benefit a chosen few to the neglect of the suffering masses.”

According to him, the NPP was compelled under the circumstances to kick against the reckless expenditure of the previous Mahama administration.

Mr. Kufuor stated categorically that the NPP administration, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, would borrow money and expend it effectively so that there will be transformation in the country for all to enjoy.”

According to him, the NPP administration has the competent men with expertise to transform the country’s economy to enjoy from well-planned policies and programmes, urging the people to exercise patience.

He called for the implementation of the National Identification programme, stating that the policy would stimulate growth, since government, at any point in time, would have information on the citizenry to plan for development.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi