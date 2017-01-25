Kufuor Foundation Launches Hunger Project

Ex-President Kufuor delivering his statement at the launch while Ms. Evans-Klock and Prof. Agyeman-Duah look on

THE JOHN Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation has in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Government of Ghana unveiled the ‘Ghana Zero Hunger Strategic Review’ project.

The project is to review Ghana’s situation as far as food security, hunger and nutrition are concerned.

The review process will commence in February 2017 and it is also expected to help the Government of Ghana and donor agencies in determining what is needed to be done to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG) which is ‘Zero Hunger’ and other SDGs by 2030.

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor is, at the request of the World Food Program, leading the Ghana Zero Hunger Strategic Review in collaboration with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) administration.

A number of other countries particularly in Africa are also engaged in their respective national strategic review with support from the World Food Program towards the achievement of zero hunger by 2030.

An Advisory Board and Technical Team, drawn from the University of Ghana, World Food Program (WFP), Government Institutions and ministries of Education, Food and Agriculture, Finance and Economic Planning, and private enterprises, among others, are to support Mr. Kufuor, Lead Convener for the strategic review.

The Board is expected to review and approve the final report which is to be released in May this year while the Technical Team will provide analytical and other support to the review process, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

After the review, the report will help to assist donor partners and the Government of Ghana to formulate policies which will ensure that the country’s food production is also linked to improved nutrition, says the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JAK Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah.

He indicated that “the whole idea is not just to fight hunger but also to ensure that the food we eat is nutritious to give us the necessary nutrients to develop in a proper way.”

Former President Kufuor in a statement at the launch of the Strategic Review on Tuesday in Accra, expressed the hope that once the strategic review is completed and the gaps in achieving the SDG2 are identified, partners and organizations will draw their strategies and programmes from the findings.

“By so doing they will assist Ghana’s efforts towards achieving the SDG2 and related SDGs,” according to Mr. Kufuor.

He observed the need for action to be taken to address the issue of hunger and food insecurity in Ghana and around the world.

In SDG2, emphasis has been placed on ending hunger, promoting food security, improved nutrition situation and promoting sustainable agriculture.

UN Ghana Resident Coordinator Christine Evans-Klock urged global leaders to ensure that all children have sufficient and nutritious food all year round.

BY Melvin Tarlue