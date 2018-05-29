Kufuor Accepts JJ’s Apology But Says Only God Decides Who Goes To Heaven

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has accepted the apology of Jerry John Rawlings.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Monday apologised to Mr Kufuor and John Mahama, for insulting them and ostensibly calling them corrupt.

Rawlings at an event in the Volta Region last week reportedly described John Kufuor as “evil” and John Mahama as a “rogue.”

Mr Rawlings also reportedly said he would prefer hell if John Mahama and John Kufuor were in heaven.

He is also believed to have accused John Kufuor of sidelining Ewes in the military while saying John Mahama superintended over corruption.

But Kufuor in a letter signed by his aide, Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, responding to Rawlings said only God could determine who makes it into heaven.

“As for Heaven, it is only God who decides who goes there or not,” he said.

Mr Kufuor in the letter clarified other issues raised by Rawlings at the event in the Volta Region. He rejected claims that he divested state properties to himself and his family members. Mr Kufuor also insisted that he did not sideline anyone from being appointed to the security service as claimed by Rawlings.

Below is the full statement from Kufuor:

Kufuor Replies Rawlings

The attention of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been drawn to the publication of a very damning and unpalatable diatribe about him by former President Jerry John Rawlings and his (Rawlings’) subsequent withdrawal and apology for same in the last few days.

However, despite that President Kufuor accepts the apology; he wishes to make it clear that:

. He has never divested any state property to himself or his family members.

2. All the divestiture of state properties and enterprises that took place during his tenure in office was done legally and according to laid-down procedures, rules, and regulations, and to the utmost benefit of the people of Ghana.

3. President Kufuor never tried to influence the promotion or appointment into the security services unduly, more so, based on tribe. Emphatically, in his government policies, he never used tribalism in serving the regions and tribes of Ghana.

4. As for Heaven, it is only God who decides who goes there or not.

5. Finally, as to the creation of the medal the Order of the Black Star and Eagles of Ghana, President Kufuor believes that it is the prerogative of the president of the state to make such a creation and he as such did so as the exclusive title of presidents when they attain that unique office. President Nkrumah had created all the others upon Ghana attaining independence.

Signed

Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour

Senior Aide to former President John Kufuor

