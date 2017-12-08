Kufour Is 79 years

Today, Friday, 8 December 2017 marks the 79th birthday of former President John Agyekum Kufour.

Mr Kufuor was the second president of the fourth republic of Ghana and served two four-year terms.

He exited office in 2009.

He was elected as the chairman of the African Union between January 30, 2007 and January 31, 2008.

Under his leadership, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was implemented to cater for the health needs of citizens, replacing the ‘cash-and-carry’ system.

He also introduced the capitation grant for school children at the basic level, and started the Ghana School Feeding Programme for pupils in public primary schools.

Mr Kufuor has many accolades including: The Knight Commander of the Order of Bath of the UK, conferred by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and Order of the House of Orange, conferred by Her Majesty Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

President Kufuor presently serves as a senior statesman in the country.



