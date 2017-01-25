Kudalor Out, New IGP To Be Announced Today

John Kudalor

The Inspector General Officer of Police (IGP ) , John Kudalor, is expected to leave office today [Wednesday]. He will be replaced by a new IGP who will be announced by the President later today.

Citi News’ Sammy Wiafe made this known when Mr. Kudalor visited President Nana Akufo-Addo today, to bid him farewell. Mr. Kudalor was appointed by former President, John Dramani Mahama to the position in an acting capacity in November 2015.

He was later confirmed IGP in February 2016. Changes under Kudalor The outgoing IGP, during his tenure, made Chief of Police (COP) Rose Bio Atinga, former Director-General/ Administration as the new Director General, Research and Planning at the National Police Headquarters.

He also made COP Prosper Kwame Agblor the Director General of the CID National headquarters, and DCOP Awuni as the Eastern Regional Police Commander after he previously headed the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

DCOP Ransford Ninson , formerly the Central Regional Police Commander was elevated as the Director General of Medics at the Police headquarters in Accra, with DCOP Yaagy Akuribah heading the regional command.

However, the Police leadership in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Volta, Western, Upper East and Upper West region remained unchanged. COP David Asante Apeatu, the former Director General in charge of Research, was moved to head the General ICT Department of the police headquarters in Accra.

The Director General Public Affairs, DCOP Nenyi Ampah Benin, also took charge of the Police Investigations and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) Cephas Arthur was maintained as the Director of Public Relations of the service.

Timbilla fired over 2015 recruitment scam

Meanwhile, Mr. John Kudalor whiles leaving office, has approved a major decision, which has led to the dismissal of the former Director General in-charge of Human Resource at the Ghana Police Service, COP Patrick Timbilla, for his alleged role in a botched police recruitment scam in 2015.

-Citifmonline