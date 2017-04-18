K’si Mayor Electrifies Easter Gala

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, followed by Opoku Afriyie, ex-Ghana football star, shaking hands with the players at Susuanso

KUMASI MAYOR, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, was the toast of soccer fans that watched football gala, played at various localities in Kumasi on Easter Monday.

The mayor, who was officially sworn into office on Thursday, started the busy day by storming the Amakom School Park, where he was accorded a rousing welcome.

The entire members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) had organized Easter Monday Football Gala to officially welcome Hon. Osei Asssibey Antwi to the KMA family.

The mayor, who is an astute sportsman, joined the assemblymen on the football pitch where he exhibited some sublime football skills to the delight of the football fans present.

The merry-making event was witnessed by top dignitaries in Kumasi including Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka ‘Wontumi’, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman and others.

From Amakom, the Kumasi mayor then dashed to the Prempeh College at Sofoline where he watched a football gala, organized for corporate institutions in Kumasi.

Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi then climaxed the day by visiting Susuanso to witness another Easter Monday Football Gala. He was accompanied by ex-Ghana star, Opoku Afriyie.

In a brief chat with DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, the Kumasi Mayor entreated residents of Kumasi and Ghana in general, to frequently exercise their bodies so as to stay healthy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi