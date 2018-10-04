K’si Mayor Addresses Cancer Summit

Osei Assibey Antwi addressing the 2018 World Caner Leaders’ Summit in Malaysia

Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi, is currently in Malaysia, where is taking part in the ongoing 2018 World Cancer Leaders’ Summit.

The health summit is being attended by seasoned cancer experts, who are drawn from all over the world.

Taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the programme is also being attended by political bigwigs, especially selected managers of cities across the globe.

Dubbed the ‘Cancer City Challenge’, the event mainly focuses on what should be done to boost public and private sector partnership to battle cancer.

The summit would also centre on the strong need to eliminate cancer of all forms from the mayor cities in the world, of which Kumasi features prominently.

The participants of the summit would also brainstorm about what steps should be taken to prevent and also make early treatment of cancer possible in their cities.

Last year, Mr. Assibey Antwi led a delegation from Kumasi to the 2017 edition of the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit in Mexico, South America.

During that summit, he highlighted the roles that Kumasi as a city has been playing over the years to fight cancer.

It, therefore, came as no surprise this time when Kumasi was selected again as one of the few cities to be part of the ‘City Cancer Challenge’ programme.

Such lucky cities, including Kumasi, would be highly resourced through expertise and equipment so as to enable them to defeat the cancer menace.

Just like last year’s edition, the mayor would also be given the chance to address participants of this year’s summit.

Mr. Assibey Antwi would also join a panel of cancer experts and city managers from the world to discuss possible ways to fight against cancer.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi