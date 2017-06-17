Krobos Chase Sarkodie For GH¢2m Cash

Sarkodie

Hiplife rapper Sarkodie has been threatened with legal action by Krobos over portions of a song he has composed entitled, ‘Jennifer Lomotey.’

A letter, signed by their lawyer, Kwadjo Atua, was sent to David Kojo Kyei (Kaywa), manager of the artiste on Wednesday, 14th June, 2017.

This came a few days after they had released a press statement asking the owners of the song to remove the portion of the lyrics that denigrates Krobo women and render an apology thereafter.

“Jennifer Lomotey,” featuring Sarkodie, states, “KrↃbↃ nii baa papa a ahweneɛ da ne sisi. Okomfo Anokye de adwaman no abↃ no dua.”

This literary means: “A good Krobo lady with beads around her waist. Okomfo Anokye, a legendary fetish priest, has cursed her with promiscuity.”

According to the Kloma Hengme Association, that part of the song was discriminatory and demeans the Krobo people.

“These [lyrics] are founded on a myth and in this case, this myth is created to cast aspersions on the Krobo people,” the letter stated in part.

“They are therefore prejudicial and discriminatory, contrary to Article 17(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The group said in the letter that Sarkodie should implement six reliefs, one of which is the payment of GH¢2,000,000 to the people of Kroboland or prepare to meet them in court.

The demands by the group are that Sarkodie must issue an immediate order to the relevant media houses to halt playing the “Jennifer Lomotey” song on their airwaves; expunge or cause to be expunged the portion of the lyrics which my clients find offensive and defamatory or completely ban the use of that song from the airwaves,” expunge or cause to be expunged all audio and video clips of the song which are found on various social media platforms that are registered in your name.

They asked him to write an unreserved apology to the chiefs and people of the Krobo Traditional Area, including a statement to the effect that such an offensive act will not be repeated against the Krobo people; make a statement to the general public advising them to desist from transferring or sharing the song which contains the offensive lyrics with anybody else; for denting the image of the Krobo people and dragging their hard-earned reputation in the mud, pay a compensation of two million Ghana cedis (GH¢2,000,000) to the Krobo people.

According to the lawyers, failure by Sarkodie to respond to the demands within a week from Wednesday, June 14, would result in legal action without further notice.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua