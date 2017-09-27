Krif Ghana Celebrates Germany

Some Krif Ghana staff

Krif Ghana Limited has launched a week-long celebration to celebrate 27 years of the unification of Germany and more than three decades of providing quality office equipment to Ghanaians.

The event, held in Accra, was graced by the chairman of the Ghana Germany Economic Association, Asafo Adjei.

In his solidarity message, he noted that the Chamber of which Krif Ghana is a very active member, was highly interested in the promotion of bilateral trade relations between Ghana and Germany.

He noted that such celebrations were important to highlight the importance of Germany to the economic growth of Ghana.

“Germany is one of the best manufacturing giants in the world, known notably for the manufacture of high quality goods.

“Our association is happy to be associated with the strides trade with Germany has brought on the general economic growth of Ghana,” he noted.

“We would continue to promote investment and information between traders in Germany and Ghana,” he added.

Executive Chairperson of Krif Ghana, Kennedy Okoson, highlighted his company’s commitment to providing quality goods to the stationery-buying population of Ghana.

“What we pride ourselves with here in Krif Ghana is not profiteering or being mere merchants, what we do here is to provide solutions and we provide solutions by providing high quality stationery,” he stressed.

He also noted that the company’s achievement over the decades can be attributed to its collaboration with German firms.

“The backbone of our success has been because of our collaboration with German firms.”

Rev Okosun also encouraged Ghanaians to have a taste for quality.

By Melvin Tarlue & Akpene Darko-Cobbina