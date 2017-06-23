Kpone District Assembly Initiates One-Electoral Area, One-Policy

Solomon Appiah addressing the gathering

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kpone-Katamansu Solomon Appiah, has stated that he will adopt the “One electoral area, One policy to bring massive development to the district.

According to him, the execution of the projects would go a long way to serve the good people of the area.

He urged all assembly members to select a priority project in consultation with the electorate for consideration, since the initiative would be captured in the Development Plan and Budget for the district.

The DCE made the remarks during a General Assembly meeting held at Kpone.

Mr. Appiah mentioned that the district was currently considering building a staff village for workers of the Assembly.

He explained that the Assembly spends GH₡120,000.000 per annum on rent due to the lack of offices for its ever growing number of staff.

The DCE added that the Assembly was planning to move out of all rented facilities by the end of next year to provide ample space for all departments to operate in order to save cost for other developmental projects.

He outlined plans to upgrade the Kpone Clinic in order to serve as a referral centre in the district.

Mr. Appiah also touched on the 5th anniversary of Kpone-Katamansu.

From Bernard Aryee, Kpone