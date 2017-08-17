KP Boateng Quits Las Palmas …For Personal Reasons  

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Las Palmas due to personal reasons.

His shock departure was confirmed by the Spanish side in an official statement published on their website on Wednesday.

The club confirmed his ‘unexpected departure was due to personal reasons of a serious nature.’

The 30-year-old will ‘bid farewell’ at a press conference due to take place at 17.00 local time in their Gran Canaria Stadium alongside Club President Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Boateng joined Las Palmas on a free transfer in 2016 following his release from AC Milan.

And the Spanish side aired a touching sentiment by thanking Boateng for joining them despite having ‘economically favourable offers from important clubs around Europe’.

The Ghana international netted 10 times in his 28 appearances for the La Liga side last season and was rewarded for his fine form with a new three-year deal.

However, he is now set to leave Spain imminently and ‘continue his career where he can be close to his family.’

Boateng was expected to reveal where he will be playing his football this season in the press conference yesterday.

The club ‘wished Boateng good luck for the future in both his sporting and personal life’ and thanked him for ‘his excellent performances last season which earned him the love and respect of the fans.’