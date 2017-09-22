KP Boateng Nominated For FIFA Puskas Award

Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has been shortlisted for the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award.



Kevin-Prince, who now plies his trade with German club, Eintracht Frankfurt, was nominated for his bicycle kick goal scored on October 23, when he was a player for Las Palmas.



The goal was scored when Las Palmas clashed with Villareal in the Spanish La Liga.

Watch Video Below:

The Puskas Award is a FIFA award given to the player judged to have scored the best goal under the year of review.



The winner will be announced on Monday, October 23 at the FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London.



Other nominees for the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award are : Mario Mandzukic, Olivier Giroud, Nemanja Matic, Alejandro Camargo, Deyna Castellanos, Aviles Hurtado, Oscarine Masuluke, Moussa Dembele and Jordi Mboula.

-Classfmonline