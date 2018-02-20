Kotoko Will Scale Through …Saddick Adams

Asante Kotoko forward Saddick Adams is sure the Porcupine Warriors have what it takes to scale the CARA hurdle when they cross swords tomorrow.

Adams, who missed one of the three wasted spot kicks in the first leg fixture admitted the tough nature of the clash, but has hinted if there is anything that will propel them to the next stage then, it is moving as a united force.

He said sticking together in trying times as they (Kotoko) find themselves is one of the surest ways to advance in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The striker said “We all know it’s not going to be easy. But we’ve got to believe – and I think the guys do – that we can do well.

“When we take a knock on the chin, team mates have got to help each other out. We’ve got to stick together in the bad times as well as the good.”

He added “To be honest, though, I think that’s something – sticking together – we do really well. It’s never going to be easy in Congo but I believe we have enough quality to scale through.”

Kotoko left Accra yesterday to battle their Congo Brazzaville counterparts in the return leg fixture after managing just a goal in the first leg in Kumasi barely two weeks ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum