Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Ghana’s Ambassador to Congo, H.E Attah Boafo has assured Asante Kotoko of good treatment ahead of their return leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup clash against CARA Club of Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors began their Africa campaign on a winning ground after inflicting a 1-0 victory over Congolese outfit CARA Club at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.

However, the game was characterized by Senegalese referee Issah Sy’s decision to award the Reds four penalties in the match, where they missed three before converting the very last one that won them the game.

Many have raised concerns that the Porcupine Warriors will be put through a test when they travel to Congo for the return encounter in a fortnight, and also the poor treatment the Black Stars faced when they travelled to play the Central Africa nation during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier last year.

But H.E Attah Boafo allayed the fears of Kotoko supporters and assured all Ghanaians that his Embassy have learnt their lessons from the Black Stars experience.

“I can assure you that Kotoko will be safe in Congo and everything will move on smoothly,” he told Asempa FM.

“We have taken a cue from what happened to the Black Stars in Congo and we will make sure it doesn’t repeat itself.”

“They can’t treat us with disdain, not at all.”

The much anticipated clash is due to come off on February 18.