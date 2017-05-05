‘Kotoko Will Bounce Back’

Asante Kotoko caretaker coach Frimpong Manso is sure his side will rediscover their rhythm in the coming days.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled lately, losing their shine in the domestic league and in friendlies; their latest being the 1-3 loss to Hearts of Oak in Accra on Monday.

But Manso, drawing inspiration from the current tactics he is introducing the team to was sure his side is gradually picking up the pieces.

Currently in camp at the Lizzy Sports Complex, where they are preparing feverishly to face struggling Great Olympics this Sunday, Manso pointed out that they(Kotoko), are considering Sunday’s game as a springboard to begin the second phase of the league.

Manso said in an interview that “I am looking at the performance of my team and I think the players are improving.”

He added that “If you look at how we played against Hearts of Oak and how we fared in our previous games, I feel we are getting better and with time, we will get there. The team will bounce back.”



Kotoko, after eight winless streak will end the first round with a tie against Tema Youth in Kumasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum