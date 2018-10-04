Kotoko Unveils Akonnor

Kotoko CEO, George Amoako (L) and Akonnor displaying the latter’s shirt at the unveiling ceremony

Asante Kotoko SC, yesterday, officially unveiled CK Akonnor after securing the services of the former Black Stars captain on a three-year deal.

Last Monday, the new trainer signed to take charge of the technical aspect of the club for three years and has since been introduced to the club’s supporters and the media in a ceremony.

Indications were that he hit the ground running yesterday with training and he is expected to continue today

Akonnor replaces Paa Kwesi Fabin as the new head coach of the club, who laid down his tools under strange circumstance few weeks ago.

The new trainer has been tasked to win the CAF Champions League trophy during his spell.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum