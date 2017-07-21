Kotoko Uncertain About Training Return

Asante Kotoko head trainer Steve Pollack is not sure when the team will assume full scale training after their mid-week accident at Nkawkaw last week.

The injured players and officials including Brit coach, Pollack are responding to treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching but as to the exact date the team will restart training remains the question among the technical team.

Coach Pollack has said in an interview that he will sit with his charges by close of this week to decide when they deem it fit per their medical condition for training.

The coach said “I do not actually know the time we will start training officially but I and my players and the management will sit down and decide by the end of the week.

“My players have been visiting me but I have to give them enough time to recover fully in both the physical and psychological dimension,”

Coach Pollack added “The incident did not happen to me alone but the entire team so we must consult all the players, technical team and management before any decision. For now, I cannot say we are starting training today or tomorrow, we need not to rush to anything,”

Since the unfortunate incident, the Porcupine Warriors have enjoyed public sympathy from government, corporate Ghana, GOIL, TT Brothers Company Limited and individuals like Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Abedi Ayew Pele etc.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum