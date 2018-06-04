Kotoko Thump Aduana …Hearts, Medeama Split Points

Songne Yacouba

Asante Kotoko Burkinabe import, Songne Yacouba’s brace was enough to hand Kotoko all points when they hosted champions Aduana Stars in Kumasi yesterday.

The dreadlocks striker scored in both halves to return the Porcupine Warriors to winning ways.

Aduana’s Bright Adjei pulled one back for the Dormaa-based side but it was not enough to stop the Paa Kwesi Fabin men.

Aduana pressured after halving the scores but goalkeeper Felix Annan proved even to the task.

In Cape Coast, Hearts surrendered their slender lead to Medeama in their 1-1 game.

ZCPL Scores @ A Glance

Kotoko 2, Aduana 1

Hearts 1, Medeama 1

Sharks 1, Liberty 1

Karela 2, Allies 1

All Stars 1, Wonders 0

Bechem 1, WAFA 1

Chelsea 1, Ashgold 0

Dreams 1, Dwarfs 1

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum