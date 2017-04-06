What's New
Kotoko Stumble In Tarkwa… Hearts, Bechem In Six-Goal Thriller

April 6, 2017

Kotoko defender Ahmed Adam’s first half opener (Header) was not enough to return from the T&A Park unscathed yesterday.

The home side fought from a goal down to post a 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors to add sores to their ‘Inter Allies injury’.

It was the visitors, whose coach Zdravko Logarusic is under pressure; his third straight game without a win, having lost to Hearts, drew with Allies and losing to the Mauves.

Defender Paul Aidoo cancelled the lead 14 minutes to the end of the game and later in the dying minutes grabbed the match winner from the spot.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak handed Bechem United a 4-2 defeat in  a six-goal thriller.

 

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Bolga  Stars 1, Sharks 0

WAFA 3, Ashgold 0

Medeama 2, Kotoko 1

Hearts 4, Bechem 2 

Allies 1, Chelsea 1

Dwarfs 1, T. Youth 1 

Liberty 1, Aduana 1

All Stars –Oly (PP)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

 

