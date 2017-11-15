Kotoko Storm Manhyia Today

Fresh FA Cup champions Asante Kotoko are expected to visit the seat of the Asantehene, Manhyia today, this writer has gathered.

The courtesy call is to present the silverware they clinched at the expense of bitter rivals Hearts of Oak few weeks ago to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Players and officials will arrive at Manhyia this morning and will meet owner of the club with the trophy later.

Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak 3-1 in Tamale to make it their ninth FA memento.

Striker Sadick Adams’ first half hat-trick silenced the Phobians who reduced the deficit via captain Thomas Abbey after the break with a header.

It was Kotoko’s second silverware over their bitterest rivals after the President’s Cup this year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum