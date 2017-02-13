 Kotoko Start With Win

Kumasi Asante Kotoko started the new season on a good note by beating visitors Liberty Professionals 2-1 at home yesterday.

New arrival, Yakubu Mohammed, scored a brace after the break, which helped the Porcupine Warriors to take all three points.

There were wild jubilations at the Baba Yara Stadium after the game. The Kotoko fans are hopeful of winning the league this year.

Liberty seized the midfield and made several incursions into the Kotoko goal area.

The visitors took advantage of their dominance in the game by scoring the opener on the 36th minute mark, via Benjamin Eshun’s solo effort.

Near misses denied Liberty of a second goal as they continued to push Kotoko to the wall to the chagrin of the red army fans.

After the break, Papa Arko nearly increased Liberty’s tally but his goal-bound shot was parried by goalkeeper Felix Annan of Kotoko.

Kotoko upped their game and were rewarded a penalty after their attacker was fouled in the Liberty goal area.

Yakubu Mohammed scored from the spot to cancel Liberty’s lead.

There was a scramble for the ball in the Liberty goal, and Yakubu Mohammed moved past his markers to score the second goal few minutes later.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Kotoko 2, Liberty 1

Medeama 1, WAFA 0

Aduana 1, Ashgold 0

Youth 2, Chelsea 1

Allies- Hearts (Today)

All Stars- Shraks (PP)

Oly-Bechem(PP)

From I.F Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.