Kotoko Spirit Is Gone …Tema Youth Chief

The recent uninspiring performance of Asante Kotoko has stirred Winfred Osei Kweku Parlmer, Sporting Director, Tema Youth to add his voice to the precarious situation.

He wondered why the club (Kotoko) that once wielded great power and influence on the domestic scene and on the continent has lost its shine.

The Black Stars Deputy Management Committee chairman bemoaned how Tema Youth, a club founded in 2005, had upper hand on Kotoko at their backyard ( Baba Yara) when they last clashed in a league fixture.

“… I must confess the Kotoko spirit is gone, is this the Kotoko we knew some few years back? The standard is so low that our forwards dominated play in their own half.

“You will have to think through a lot of strategies and find how to go around them when you have a game with them, it was not easy playing them, but the reverse is the case now.

“Their new coach Pollack admitted the fallen standards after our game with them in Kumasi on Sunday,” said Parlmer on Happy Fm.

Kotoko, once joint leaders in this season’s league have slipped to the seventh position on the log with 21 points, and have gone past eight matches with no win.

The precarious situation has forced the Kwame Kyei led administration to hire three coaches-Zdravko Logaruzic, Frimpong Manso and currently Pollack in a spate of months.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum