Kotoko, Simba Clash Today

Goalkeeper Annan (L) with coach Paa Kwesi Fabin at the Airport

Asante Kotoko have landed in Dar-Es-Salam, Tanzania for the friendly against champions, Simba SC today.

The Porcupine Warriors touched down yesterday from Ghana with 18 players on board.

Later in the day, they (Kotoko) trained ahead to prepare for the friendly game.

The match will be played today at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium.

Kotoko have Felix Annan and Kwame Osei as goalkeepers.

In defense, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Samuel Appiah Kubi, Wahab Adams, Nafiu Awudu, Emmanuel Owusu and Agyemang Badu made the trip.

The midfielders comprise Akwasi Nti, Jordan Opoku, Prince Acquah, Douglas Owusu Ansah and Michael Yeboah.

Osman Ibrahim, Sougne Yacouba, Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng represents the attack.