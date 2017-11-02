Kotoko Salute Fans

Players of Asante Kotoko have expressed copious thanks to their fans who travelled from far and near to rally support during the FA Cup final in Tamale.

To the players, the large banner which captured the line up of the team in the stands to a large extent contributed to their ninth FA Cup title.

Kotoko registered a 3-1 win over their perennial rivals Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup final in Tamale on Sunday.

Eric Donkor speaking on the club’s website expressed extreme delight at the sight and size of the fans in the stands and called their presence a “deep motivation for the team.”

“I saw the large banner the moment we entered the stadium and though I had seen it before, it felt very special this time,” he said.

Augustine Sefa, who also turned out as one of the fans’ favorites in the cup match, didn’t mince words, attributing their remarkable outing to the supporters.

“We (as players) know just how high their (supporters) expectations are and how disappointed they get when things don’t fall in place but they never gave up on us.”

“They deserve this trophy as much as anyone else and we’re very glad to have received their backing on the day,” he added.

On his part, hat-trick hero, Sadick Adams, dedicated the trophy to the supporters saying: “Kotoko fans across the country should enjoy the victory. It had been a tough season but such is life; there comes bad times and good days. This is a good day,” he said.

“We were happy to see that banner. It surprised me. I was happy they brought that banner and it gingered us in the game,” the attacker added.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum