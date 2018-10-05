Kotoko Rejects 17 Foreign Applicants

George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has revealed that the club has rejected applications of several foreign coaches to appoint Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor.

Amoako was reported to be interested in a foreign gaffer but at the unveiling of their new coach on Wednesday, the former vice chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association refuted such claims.

“It’s never true I prefer foreign coaches. We had 17 foreign applicants for the vacant position but we went in for CK,” he said.

Coach C.K Akonnor signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin, who was in charge of the club for seven months.

The former Ashantigold coach has been tasked to win the CAF Champions League in his three year tenure at the club.

“When our coaching position became vacant, I instituted some committee and upon their recommendation, we agreed on him; C.K. Akonnor,” Amoako told Atinka FM

“The target for C.K Akunnor is to win CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup in the shortest possible time,” he concluded.

The 44-year-old will oversee the club as head coach with his first task being a friendly game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the offseason beating sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a two-legged friendly.

They also engaged in a friendly with regional rivals Ashgold, with the two sides recording identical scorelines in a two-legged affair.

Last Sunday Kotoko thrashed Berekum Chelsea 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Ghanasoccernet