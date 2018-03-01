Kotoko Problem Is Management …Steve Pollack     

Steve Pollack

Beleaguered Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack says the Club’s current woes is purely managerial and has nothing to do with technical as perceived.

The Englishman was relieved of his post barely a week ago to suggest that his incompetence necessitated the club’s premature exit from the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

But the coach has said the problem confronting the Porcupine Warriors is not technical; and that the rampancy regarding axing of coaches should be a matter of concern.

He bemoaned how the new management has succeeded in sacking four coaches within its short stay in office saying, ”How long has this management been in office? They have already changed four coaches, but nobody is questioning that. The problem is not with the technical direction of the club; it is management. ”

It has also emerged that the aggrieved coach is heading to the law courts for what he describes as wrongful dismissal following his sack last Friday.

His former employers are said to have offered him $16,000 as compensation, however, the coach has told a source at the Club that ”They say coaches are hired to be fired, but I don’t understand why they sacked me. I am European, not an African, to just take the money (US$ 16,000 compensation) and say bye bye and walk away.

”My lawyers have told me that I should relax and that they will go all the way to find a solution to this issue and until that is done I am not leaving here.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum