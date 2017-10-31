What's New

‘Kotoko Overpowered Us’

October 31, 2017

Winful Cobbinah

Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah has admitted that Asante Kotoko were the better side in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors emerged 3-1 victors over their Phobian counterparts, courtesy a hat-trick by Saddick Adams with Thomas Abbey scoring the consolation goal for the Phobians at the Tamale Stadium.

“I wouldn’t say we are totally disappointed, it’s a game of football everyone wants to win but they (Kotoko) were able to out-power us.”

“We just have to go back and correct our mistakes, so we’re cool. I would not point fingers at anyone because it’s a football game.”

Tags: