Kotoko Opponents In Town

Congolese side CARA have arrived in Ghana for Sunday’s 2018 CAF Confederation Cup showdown against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The Brazzaville-based side touched down at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday and will later head to the Garden City- venue for the match.

CARA will be playing for the second time in their history after suffering elimination to the Porcupine Warriors during the 1976 African Clubs Championship.

They trained later yesterday to continue their preparations for the preliminary qualifying round first leg tie.