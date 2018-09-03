Kotoko Nail Hearts Again

Hearts player surrounded Kotoko players on the field

Kumasi Asante Kotoko earned a double over arch rivals Hearts of Oak after beating them 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday.

Kotoko defeated Hearts by the same scoreline eight days ago.

Hearts of Oak had a bigger share of the possession and opportunities in the first half, but failed to make it count in goals.

The Porcupine Warriors took advantage of their slight dominance to go ahead when substitute Obed Owusu pounced on a rebound following an excellent effort from Songne Yacouba and Jordan Opoku.

Seven minutes to full-time, Emmanuel Gyamfi, beautifully connected a Stephen Nyarko pass to make it 2-0.

With a 4-0 aggregate win over the Phobians, the Porcupine Warriors were given the trophy as winners of the two-legged friendly.