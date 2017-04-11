Kotoko, Logarusic Romance Ends …Ablordey Is Interim Coach

Zdravko Logarusic

Struggling Asante Kotoko have parted ways with Croat trainer Zdravko Logarusic following the club’s recent uninspiring form.

It came up after a crunch meeting few hours after the 0-0 results in the Ebusua Dwarfs game that the two parties reached a consensus before the decision.

Consequently, management have tasked deputy coach Godwin Ablordey to take charge with immediate effect.

The club’s fans started the mutiny after the defeat to Hearts of Oak in Accra. They continued the protest after the Inter Allies draw at home and besieged their training grounds when they lost 1-2 to Medeama in Tarkwa in a midweek fixture.

What broke the camel’s back was the stalemate results against Dwarfs in Kumasi on Sunday, which extended their winless streak to four.

Kotoko head of communictaions , Obed Acheampong said after cutting ties with the trainer “Zdravko’s contract has been terminated. He has accepted the official notification given to him. Assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey will train with the team until further notice.”

The unhappy interim coach said “I think we need to do more work with the boys to make sure that we create more chances and score goals in the subsequent matches.“

„Four matches without a win is very bad, so we need to make sure we work harder to ensure victory in our coming games,” he said.

Kotoko after eleven games have won fives games, drawn four and lost two and are placed third on the standings.

The interim coach‘s first assignment takes him to Wa to face defending champions Wa All Stars on Sunday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum