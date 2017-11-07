Kotoko Keeper Turns Coach

Isaac Amoako

EXPERIENCED KEEPER of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Isaac Amoako, has confirmed he is now a holder of a coaching certificate.

This development clearly means that the ball catcher would still be in football, but in the coaching capacity, when he hangs his gloves.

He said he took advantage of an injury he sustained, which kept him out from the game for some time, to go to coaching school.

“Now, I am a holder of a coaching certificate but I will be doing further coaching courses to enrich my CV very soon”, he disclosed.

Isaac Amoako stated that he loves football and he thinks he would have a lot to offer to the game even after he had retired.

The goalkeeper, who is with Kotoko for 11 years now, stated that he is not thinking about retiring anytime soon.

Isaac Amoako stated that he still has the strength and technique to be in active football for some more seasons to come.

The Kotoko goalkeeper said he had had a lot of offers from other clubs during his long stay with Kotoko but he decided not to go.

“We went on a training tour in Germany in 2007 and 1860 Munich showed interest in me but I decided to stay with Kotoko.

“Also, Ashantigold also knocked at my doors last season but I still did not go because I love Kotoko and I want to serve this club”.

Isaac Amoako disclosed that his contract had expired and he is yet to meet with management for a possible fresh deal soon.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi