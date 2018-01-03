Kotoko Keeper Angry …Over Bribe Claims

Ernest Sowah

Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah says the time has come for him to seek new opportunities elsewhere, after the club’s Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei accused him of taking bribe in a Ghana Premier League game last season.

The former Ghana U-20 gloves-man says, that accusation, which is untrue, has left him feeling frustrated at the club.

Sowah has therefore pleaded with the management of Kotoko to terminate his contract, even though he has one more year left before that deal expires.

Speaking to Kumasi based Angel FM, Ernest Sowah said “ Dr Kwame Kyei accused me of taking bribe in front of the playing body inside the dressing room, immediately after the week 30 league game against Liberty Professionals last season. I came to Kotoko not as a poor man, I don’t lack because I have my own house and my own cars so how on earth will I take bribe from Liberty?

I have one more year left on my contract, but I am pleading with the management of the club to mutually terminate it because I am not happy at the club.”

Sowah has been a second fiddle to Felix Annan who is already in contention for the goalkeeper of the season.

After joining Kotoko on a free transfer from Congolese side, Don Bosco, the Ghana international cemented his place in the starting line-up before losing it due to an injury.