Kotoko, Hearts Tango… In FA Cup Final

Striker Saddick Adams’ extra time strike was enough for Asante Kotoko to set an FA Cup final clash with perennial foes Hearts of Oak in October 29 at Tamale.

Kotoko defeated Medeama SC after 120 minutes in Obuasi in their rescheduled game due to torrential rains on Sunday.

Adams put the Porcupine Warriors in front after a perfect pass from Kwame Boahen nine minutes into extra time from a goalmouth struggle

It is Kotoko’s fifth time in the final of the competition in seven years winning the trophy only once.

Earlier on Sunday, Hearts brushed Ghana champions Wa All Stars 2-1 also in Obuasi to play in the final for the first time in 17 years.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum