Kotoko, Hearts Clash On X’mas Eve

CEO of My Sports Organization, Anim Addo, says all is set for the Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on December 24.

The game, arranged by Ghana @ 60 Years On Committee and My Sports Organization is in commemoration of Ghana’s year long anniversary celebration.

Kotoko will need extra effort to clinch the trophy at stake, having lost the first leg 1-3 to Hearts in Accra, few months ago.

“We are set for the big game. For Hearts, it is an opportunity to redeem the FA Cup loss, while another win by Kotoko will confirm their recent dominance on their archrivals.”

Plans are in place to deliver a top class game.”

It is being sponsored by Shell Ghana, Ayton Drug, TT Brothers, Kunloon Ghana and others.