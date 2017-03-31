Kotoko Haunts For A Clinical Finisher 

Asante Kotoko head coach Zdravko Logaruzic has expressed a dire need for a clinical attacker.

The Croat tactician believes striker Yakubu Mohamed needs support to attain the desired sharpness he wants to see in the Porcupine Warriors attack.

Lugarusic, who returned from his home country, Croatia recently from a short break has revealed that a more experienced forward who will partner former Ashgold striker, Yakubu will make his team a complete one.

He however expressed gross satisfaction regarding the team’s rear department saying,“Defensively I am ok but I need a bit of more experience player in front to help Yakubu”

“But at the moment they are not giving the level of play Kotoko need”

“We are talking about the quality which people will see and applaud and say ooh what a player; that is the key thing.”

“I am talking about someone who will decide the nature of the game by putting balls at the back of the net when the game gets tough,” he told reporters

So far, Kotoko, current joint leaders in the league have scored seven goals and conceded just three in eight games but Lugarusic want his attackers to be more clinical in attack.

They next host Inter Allies after their infamous loss to perennial rivals Hearts of Oak in Accra barely two weeks ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum