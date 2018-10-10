 Kotoko Hands Akonnor Fresh Ride

CK Akonnor

Asante Kotoko has handed newly-appointed trainer, CK Akonnor a brand new Nissan Pathfinder 4×4 vehicle to begin work at the club.

The vehicle was to ensure that the coach is comfortable and mobile in the discharge of his daily activities.

Indications are that the club’s management are making frantic efforts to offer him a suitable accommodation during his three year spell.

Akonnor, formally head coach of Hearts of Oak, Ashgold and Dreams FC, took over from Paa Kwesi Fabin and has been tasked to win the club continental and domestic laurels.

The 45-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors last week which followed with a colourful unveiling in Kumasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum