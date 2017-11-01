Kotoko Get Rousing Welcome …After FA Cup Display

SCORES OF people lined the streets of Kumasi on Monday afternoon to welcome Asante Kotoko into the Garden City of Kumasi.

Kotoko were returning from Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, where they had thumped rivals, Hearts 3-1 on Sunday to win the FA Cup.

Residents of Kumasi, mostly Kotoko fans, decided to give a rousing welcome to the Porcupine Warriors, for the splendid display.

The Kotoko playing body, travelling in a red VIP bus, arrived in the city around 3:30pm, when people were going about their daily duties.

The Kotoko bus was ushered into town by a police motor-rider and other vehicles, which were decorated with Kotoko paraphernalia.

Scores of elated-looking residents, possibly Kotoko supporters, were seen shouting and waving at the moving Kotoko bus.

The Kotoko bus moved through some principal streets of the boisterous city and the team’s presence attracted excited people to the road side.

Traffic flow in the city was somewhat impeded as the Kotoko bus moved slowly through the city to its final destination.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi