Kotoko Get New Bus

Asante Kotoko have a new bus ahead of their home game in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The team bus was damaged beyond repairs after a fatal accident at Nkawkaw last year when the team were returning from a league game in Accra against Inter Allies.

Kotoko have been using an improvised bus since then despite various pledges by members of the Porcupine fraternity to donate one to them.

Footballmadeinghana.com understands than an unnamed ardent fan has handed an already branded bus to the club which they will use.

The Reds will host the winner of the Cameroonian FA Cup by the end of this month in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup in Kumasi. Footballmadeinghan