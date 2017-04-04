Kotoko Fans ‘Mad’ @ Coach  

Zdravko Logarusic

Fans of Asante Kotoko are beside themselves with rage following the team’s 0-0 results in Kumasi on Sunday.

Kotoko are currently on the league’s summit with just a point separating them and their chasers Aduana who have an outstanding match.

That, coupled with coach Zdravko Logarusic’s defense oriented tactics have incensed majority of the fans to question his capabilities.

The fans were captured in pockets after their even score line with inter Allies ranting and expressing displeasure about the game they considered an opportunity to claw all the points.

Earlier, the coach returned from his home country, Croatia casting innuendo that Kotoko’s striking department has a limitation and that he was considering importing players from his native land to compliment his existing squad.

His pronouncements, according to sources, has also angered the fans to call for his removal.

Kotoko would be trekking to Tarkwah to face Medeama in a midweek fixture tomorrow.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum