Kotoko Fans Boo Players… After Dwarfs Draw

Kotoko fans at the stadium

KOTOKO FANS booed their players after the Porcupine Warriors were held at home by Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday.

Kotoko managed to create openings at the rear of the visitors but lack of precision by their attackers prevented them from scoring.

The fabulous club has not been able to record a win in their three previous games in the ongoing league, so the fans were in an expectant mood.

Dwarfs, who played a beautiful game, frustrated Kotoko all day. The visitors could have even carried the day had their attackers been potent upfront.

At the end of proceedings, the obviously agitated Kotoko fans were seen jeering and raining insults on their players and the technical team.

Some of the frustrated-looking Kotoko supporters even threatened to physically attack the players and the technical team for performing abysmally.

Assistant Kotoko Coach, Godwin Ablordey said Kotoko need to work more in order to return to winning ways.

Speaking to the press, he stated that Kotoko played well on the day but it was unfortunate that their attackers could not score.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

T.Youth –All Stars(Today)

Ashgold 0, Hearts 1

Chelsea 2, Medeama 0

Bolga 1, Liberty 1

Sharks 1, WAFA 2

Oly –Aduana (PP)

Kotoko 0, Dwarfs 0

Bechem 1, Allies 0

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.