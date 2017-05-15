Kotoko Fail To Win Again …Akunnor Wins First Game

C.K Akunnor

Asante Kotoko’s quest to end the first round with a win did not materialize after sharing the spoils with visiting Tema Youth in Kumasi yesterday.

It was coach Steve Pollack’s first assignment since taking over from Frimpong Manso which ended in a goalless drawn game.

Kotoko, in search of their first win in a long time and under coach Pollack begun the probe even before the game developed but the resilience of the Youth crushed their efforts.

The scoreless results extends Kotoko’s winless streak to nine.

Meanwhile, coach CK Akunnor recorded his first win since taking over from Bashir Hayford with a 1-0 win over defending champions Wa All Stars in Obuasi.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Chelsea 0, Oly

Ashgold 1, All Stars 0

Sharks 1, Dwarfs 0

Bolga 1, Medeama 2

WAFA 2, Allies 0

Kotoko 0, Youth 0

Bechem 1, Aduana 1

Liberty 0, Hearts 3