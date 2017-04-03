Kotoko Fail To Stretch Lead …Oly Stun Dwarfs

Current joint league leaders Asante Kotoko failed to consolidate their lead on the log when they recorded an even score line (0-0) with Inter Allies in Kumasi yesterday.

It was an opportune moment for the home side, who were tied 17 points apiece with Aduana, to send the visitors away empty-handed, and stretch the lead.

The barren scores push them just a point ahead of their chasers, Aduana, who have a game at hand against Wa All Stars.

Kotoko began the probe early and continued till the end of the first department, but the Tema-based side were more resilient in defence and so stopped the Zdravko Logarusic men.

The Porcupine Warriors continued with the attack, especially in the latter part of the duel, but Allies proved impregnable.

In Accra, Wonder Club Great Olympics managed a 1-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs to improve their position on the table.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Youth 1, Medeama 1

Oly 1, Dwarfs 0

Sharks 1, Liberty 1

Bechem 0, WAFA 1

Chelsea 1, Hearts 0

Ashgold 1, Bolga 1

Kotoko 0, Allies 0

All Stars-Aduana (PP)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum