Kotoko Face Eding Sports …In Confederation Cup Tie

CK Akonnor

Asante Kotoko will face Cameroonian side, Eding Sports, in the preliminary round of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

According to reports in Cameroon yesterday, the 2016/2017 Ligue 1 champions have been given the nod to represent the country in CAF’s second-tier competition after a meeting between the Normalization Committee and the clubs.

Eding Sports were supposed to play Lion Blessé de Foutouni in the Cameroonian FA Cup final for the ticket.

The Lékié based side are expected in Ghana later in the weekend to face the Ghanaian giants.

Kotoko will host the first leg on Wednesday, November 28, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with the return leg in Cameroon in a week’s time.