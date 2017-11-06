Kotoko Extend Pollack Stay

Steve Polack

The contract between FA Cup Champions Asante Kotoko and trainer Steve Polack is set to be extended for 24 additional months.

The Porcupine Warriors have resolved to hand the Finnish a two-year contract extension, Ghanasoccernet.com has exclusively gathered.

“The management has agreed to give him two more years. He’s happy and we are happy with him too. We only have to document the deal,” a top management member told Ghanasoccernet.com

The two parties have agreed to continue their contractual intercourse.

A top management member at Kotoko told the nation’s finest soccer website Ghanasoccernet.com that it is 90% done deal for the Finnish to continue his job.

He said the club was waiting for him to append his signature to the deal.

Polack joined Asante Kotoko after 10 matches in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season after Croatian trainer ZdravkoLugarosic was booted out due to poor results.

The immediate assignment of the Finnish trainer was to steer the Porcupine Warriors till the end of the season, but his exploits satisfied the leadership of Kotoko.

Polack took over the club and ended the first round of the season without a defeat.

Although Polack ended the season on 5th position in the 16-club league, he steered the Porcupine Warriors to their first FA Cup title since 2014.

Polack is believed to have landed the contract extension following the stupendous show of the team in the FA Cup final game, mauling bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak by 3-1.